On Sunday 21st February 2021, all eyes were glued to Greenhill Primary School Buwaate’s 1st Virtual Candidates’ dedication service live on Zoom, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and BBS Telefayina.

The Dedication Service which was streamed live at the school’s campus in Buwaate was presided over by Rev. Paulson Tumutegyereize who was the main celebrant. Based on the theme; “Our Trust is in God” (Mark 4:35 – 41), Rev. Paulson Tumutegyereize reminded the congregation that God makes no mistake when it comes to the plans He has for us. He further urged the candidates to trust God in spite of the uncertainty that may have come their way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lively service was led by the school’s staff choir; fluent Bible readings from Balikowa Mark Tucker (P.7B) and Kiiza Eugenia. Gimono Martha (P.7G) and Atwongire Brennan (P.7A) all delivered memorable speeches on behalf of the candidates appreciating their teachers and parents for the great work they have done to support them; adding that this support has enabled them to successfully go through their course of education despite the various challenges they faced.

The service was concluded by a speech from the Rector of the school Mrs. J.V Maraka who thanked the parents and staff for supporting the candidates and highlighted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school had to think out of the box to keep their learners and parents engaged through various online engagements one of which included this different kind of dedication service. The rector further emphasized the need for the congregation to ensure they adhere to the SOPs as COVID-19 is still very much with us.

In case you missed it, visit the Greenhill Acacemy Uganda YouTube page to also be part of the event.