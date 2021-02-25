The National Water and Sewerage Corporation executive management team has challenged NWSC managers to enhance performance and improve customer service responsiveness in all NWSC areas of operation.

The development comes against a backdrop of the planning process for the Corporate Plan 2021-2024.

The corporate planning process will set new performance targets to enable the corporation achieve water and sanitation for all in the new NWSC Corporate Plan and 5 year Strategic Direction.

Speaking to NWSC regional managers at the launch of a 4 month High performance program (Feburary- June), The Deputy Managing Director Technical services Eng Johnson Amayo set the tone for high level performance and service reliability.

Eng. Amayo stressed the need for better customer service, reliable water supply, quick response to customer concerns, extended water to the unserved among other areas of improvement.

“Our corporate plan 2018-2021 is coming to an end. Reviewing performance helps us identify service delivery gaps and design immediate solutions to fix them.

He observed that the pandemic disrupted NWSC operations and revenues.

The corporation is innovating new ways of working in the new normal and keep up with the growing customer expectations and the Government’s promise of water for all.

Deputy Managing Director Finance and Corporate Strategy Sylvia Alinaitwe Tumuhairwe urged staff to be accountable to their customers by providing excellent customer service, reliable water supply and increased stakeholder/customer relationships in the communities they serve.

According to Dr. Sylvia, NWSC did not disconnect customers during COVID-19.

She called upon customers to clear bills upon receipt to reduce on their debt age

“Our revenues drastically dropped at the onset of the pandemic. As we recover, we want to connect with customers to pay bills to enable us pay for water production i.e power,chemicals, pipes etc

She tasked managers to analyze their business processes, performance parameters and identify new ideas for services delivery improvement.

NWSC is committed to water for all, for a delighted customer by a delighted workforce.