Veteran media personality Ssendi Mosh famously known as Mr. Mosh has called it quits from Galaxy FM and Spark TV to concentrate on his other ventures.

The former rapper who was recently elected as Lord Councillor post of Makindye East 3, has been hosting Koona ne Mr. Mosh, Cheza shows on Spark TV, and Morning saga (akasambatuko) on Galaxy FM , but this is in the past now.

Mr Mosh has worked with Galaxy FM and Spark TV for eight and four years respectively.

Through his social media pages on Friday, he said he was signing out of his two media jobs to concentrate on his other businesses and politics.

“No more Galaxy and Spark TV for me, Reason: Beyond my control. Its been a beautiful 8 years at one station filled with fun memories and awesome people doing morning, night and evening shows, the crazy beach parties, running the brand and all,” he noted.

Mr Mosh however promised that he will return on TV and Radio someday, but currently he is going to concentrate on his Talent School and politics.

“My Africa Talent School is open for practical training in TV, Radio, film, graphics and online journalism, etc., 0706229114, Thank you,” he said.