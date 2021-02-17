Casino software developers make it possible to gamble in online casinos. The software allows online platforms to offer various game selections. It also gives players more gaming options to choose from when finding a preference.

Gambling software has been around for decades and is always evolving. Developers use up-to-date technology to ensure providers are secure and running properly. The software makes up the programs and other operating information developers use to power online casinos. Here are some of the best casino software that are responsible for powering our favorite online casinos.

Best Casino Software

The development of online gambling software has made graphics smoother and more realistic. The software allows casino providers to offer licensed properties. Jurassic World, Iron Man and LIFE are just a few of these properties. You can refer to casino directory sites for complete lists of online casinos with additional valuable services such as bonuses, player loyalty, rewards and free spins for example one of the best sites is https://casinopånett.eu/.

Software is what allows computer systems to process information. The developers make it easy for online platforms to support many players at any given time. Network complexity and security for the casino and players are also part of the software. Here is a list of some of the software developers that power casino platforms for players in Norway:

International Game Technology (IGT) – one of the largest casino software developers

NetEnt – founded in 1996 in Stockholm, Sweden; a pioneer in the industry

Microgaming – a privately-held gambling software company based in the Isle of Man

BetSoft – providing quality casino software since 2006

Endorphina – founded in 2012; focuses on high-quality games

The software companies ensure that casino sites run with the most up-to-date security and technology. Nina Olsendburgh is an expert researcher who has reviewed many casino software developers. You can view her profile here.

Finding an Online Casino

Norway’s strict laws on gambling make software developers even more critical. The software developer follows territorial licenses and regulations for each online casino. In 2010, Norway’s government made it illegal for banks to process credit and debit card transactions from online providers.

Norsk Rikstoto and Norsk Tipping are the only two Norwegian companies allowed to offer gambling services to citizens. Norsk Tipping operates all online gambling in Norway.

Securing personal and financial information is something else provided by casino software developers. Norwegian banks cannot process transactions or deposits from online casinos. Players must use services like e-wallet, ecoPayz, Neteller, Paysafecard or bitcoin.

Consider what the site offers when gambling online. The software allows these operators to run smoothly on many platforms, mobile or desktop, instant play, or live casino gaming. Game selection is also essential. The software allows players to choose different types of games like slots, table games, video poker, or line-dealer games. Variations on games like blackjack make for more appealing gameplay.

Some gambling software allows physical casinos to offer their games in an online format. The software developers follow licensing and other laws for each country of operation. Not all online casinos are available in every country.

There are hundreds of online gambling options available to the players in Norway. But, it is important to select those with the best casino software. Here is a list of online casinos that have paired with software developers to bring quality gambling to online players:

20BET CASINO

BETSSON CASINO

CAMPOBET CASINO

BETZEST CASINO

Gambling Online in Norway

Norwegian gaming policies prevent problematic gambling behavior and financial irregularities and limit private profit. Online gambling software helps casinos follow these policies. If you choose to gamble online in Norway, be sure to select a casino that follows these policies.