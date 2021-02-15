Former Presidential Candidate Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta has sworn an affidavit in support of Robert Kyagukanyi election petition against President Yoweri Museveni.

Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine who was the first runner-up in last month’s presidential election, petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the victory of President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

In the election, Museveni got 58.38 percent (6,042898 votes) whereas Bobi Wine scored 35.08 percent (3, 631437 votes). However, the National Unity Platform leader petitioned the Supreme Court citing irregularities.

Bobi Wine noted that the presidential election held on the 14th day of January 2021 was not held per the provisions of the electoral laws and the principles governing elections, whose non-compliance affected the results of the election in a substantial manner.

In his petition, he accused President Museveni of allowing security agencies such as Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF) and Police to commit murder, cause grievous bodily harm, violence, abduction and intimidation against NUP agents and supporters across the country.

On Monday Kabuleta handed over his affidavit supporting the same grounds Bobi Wine raised in his petition, Kabuleta said that the past elections were not even closer to free and fair but a fraud organized by President Museveni.

He said that Electoral Commission (EC) also played a greater part in contributing to the fraud that was in the entire process.

In his affidavit, Kabuleta asserted that EC’s National tally center presented wrong figures as compared to what their agents had collected on the ground. He pinned EC for refusing to give presidential candidates sources where they were getting figures which they presented to the nation.

Kabuleta also testified on the interference of the military in the elections which led to the loss of lives.

On Sunday NUP through its lawyers also handed over 53 affidavits to the Supreme Court showing shreds of evidence against the victory of President Museveni. Those who signed include; NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongeya, Jinja East Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Mwiru, Gerald Karuhanga MP Ntungamo Municipality both from ANT and Betty Namboze MP Mukono municipality.

Their affidavits explain how security agents arrested their polling agents and assistants from NUP and tortured them. In the same Affidavits, they talked about districts where electorates did not participate in elections during the polling day because after arresting the opposition’s polling agents, the army and some members of the EC brought already ticked ballot papers and cost them.

Among the districts where such took place include Isingiro, Kapchorwa, Busenyi, Ntungamo and those in the Karamoja region.

EC, the Attorney General and President Museveni are supposed to tend in their reactions towards the 53 affidavits in not more than five days.