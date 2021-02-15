The General Court Martial has again sent back Edward Sebuufu aka Eddie Mutwe, Buken Ali alias Nubian Li and 34 other supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to jail pending hearing of their case.

While rejecting the group’s bail application on Monday, the General Court Martial chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said the acts of violence by the applicants are likely to continue when they’re released on bail.

Their 13 colleagues were granted bail last week.

Last week, Gutti sent them back on remand after the prosecution led by Maj Samuel Masereje, Maj Emmy Ekyaruhanga and Captain Ambroz Guma rejected their bail pleas, saying they were likely to instigate riots if given temporary freedom.

However, court granted bail to 13 of 49 remanded NUP supporters.

In support of their position, the prosecutors presented an affidavit sworn in by D/AIP Peter Wetaaka attached to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, saying that the 36 were violent and inciting violence during the time of their arrest.

“From the time they were arrested, the accused were inciting violent protests and were of violent conduct towards police officers which they are likely to continue if granted bail,” Wetaaka’s affidavit stated.

Wetaaka further stated that none of the applicants were tortured throughout the whole investigation process as their lawyers had earlier alleged.

Prosecution alleges that 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, in Kampala district, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition, which is a monopoly of the defence forces.

According to prosecution, the accused are subject to military law by virtue of Section 119 of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Act, 2005.