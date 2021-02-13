A total of 34 officers on Friday completed a four months Basic K9 Training and Induction course as Dog handlers at the Police K9 Unit Headquarters in Nsambya.

The Deputy Director Human Resource Development, Senior Commisioner of Police Elly Womanya, presided over the closing ceremony. SCP Womanya encouraged the participants to put the knowledge and skills acquired to serve the communities diligently.

The Commadant Police K9 Unit, Commisioner of Police Martin Mugume, noted that the participants were taken through vigorous training on detecting explosives using sniffer dogs, tracking which includes following trails of people who have committed crimes, and tracing narcotic substances using dogs.

He said K9 (Police dog services) are like any other police services, hence free of charge.

Out of the 34 participants, 30 were from police and 4 from the Special Forces Command.