Police in Mpigi district are hunting for a woman who allegedly exhumed remains of 15 bodies.

According to Katonga region police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe, they received a complaint from local leaders in Busese A Nkozi sub county that a one Aisha Kwagala from Kyengera town council was transferring remains of 15 bodies from Mpigi to have them buried at Busese village.

This was however rejected by the landlord in Busese who forced Aisha to return the bodies she was transferring for unknown reasons to their original graveyard.

Tumushabe says the remains were reportedly later brought back to Mpigi in the night and dumped them there without being buried.

These bodies have now been taken to Gombe hospital.

Meanwhile the suspect who faces charges of disturbing the peace of the dead is on the run.