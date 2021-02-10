Uganda has fully restored social media, according to State Minister for ICT Peter Ogwang.

“Internet and Social media services have been fully restored. We apologize for the inconveniences caused, but it was for the security of our country. Let’s be constructive, NOT destructive consumers/users of social media,” Ogwang tweeted on Wednesday.

Two days before the January 14 poll, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Irene Sewankambo ordered telecom companies and Internet service providers to “immediately suspend any access, use, direct or otherwise, of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice”.

The telecoms and Internet service providers acted promptly, blocking access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, and other social media sites.

On Monday (January 18), internet services were restored but the ban on social media, which was originally imposed on January 13, remained in place. Only Ugandans with virtual private networks (VPNs) could be able to access social media.