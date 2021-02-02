The minister of Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite has withdrawn the ambulance she donated to residents of Koboko Municipality last year ahead of the NRM primaries.

While handing over the ambulance to the municipal health department, Anite pledged to keep paying the driver.

However, last week, the ambulance went missing from from the parking lot of the facility.

The district health officer, Dr Denis Oloya, confirmed that the ambulance has been returned to the minister and is now in Kampala.

Anite was trounced by Dr Charles Ayume in NRM primaries that took place in September this year.

After losing the election, Anite said in her conceding message, ” All is well, we put up a good fight but we have lost.”

However, the Koboko Municipality legislator complained that Ayume was backed by Bobi Wine’s NUP and that most of the people who voted for him in the primaries belonged to the Kamwokya based outfit.

Asked if she would stand as an independent in the 2021 general elections, Anite said she can’t waste her time because she was not desperate.

“I can’t go for desperate measures. I can only point out the malpractice. For example how do you prepare a voter’s register on voting day? These elections should have been postponed. If the right thing was done, I would have won,”she said.