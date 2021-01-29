City businessman Rugiirwa Katatumba has been remanded to Kitalya prison after he failed to clear Shs120 million he acquired from Prime Finance Company.

Katatumba is a son to the deceased businessman and former Consular of the Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda Bonny Katatumba.

Appearing before the Buganda Road Court Magistrate, Fidelis Otwawo on Wednesday, Rugiirwa was charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

He denied the charges, but was denied bail because he had allegedly jumped a police bond. His lawyer sought for an adjournment to Friday to make a full reply against the objection to his client’s bail application.

The prosecution contends that in September, October and November 2019, Katatumba at Prime Finance Company Limited located at Crane Chambers in Kampala, obtained credit which incurred a debt of over Shs120m from the Shs60m he got in three instalments from the credit facility pretending that he would pay the money with an interest.

Rugiirwa is a twin to struggling artiste, Angella Katatumba of the ‘Tonelabira’ fame. Angella was also recently in the media for giving an interview where she said she doesn’t know how to cook since her father had brought her up under the care of maids and servants. She also noted that that she only knows how to make money but not doing house chores.

The Katatumba kids are known on the social scene having been born in the wealthy Katatumba family with the late family head Bonny owning high value real estate and diplomatic positions.