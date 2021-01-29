Robert Kabushenga has resigned as Vision Group Chief Executive Officer.

This has been revealed by Bukedde, a newspaper affiliated to Vision Group.

“Our boss Robert Kabushenga has today officially resigned from his position as Vision Group CEO,” Bukedde posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

In an email to staff on Friday (January 29, 2021), Kabushenga explained his decision, which he said the board had agreed to.

“This is to let you know that for personal reasons I have asked the Board for an early retirement and this has been accepted,” he wrote.

Kabushenga explained that he will oversee a 90-day transition, as requested by the Board, before moving on.

Kabushenga joined Vision Group as CEO on January 1 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a Legal and Administration Officer of the Monitor Publications Ltd.

He later joined The New Vision where he first worked as Legal Officer, later rising to the position of Company Secretary. Robert also worked as Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center.

Kabushenga is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Center, Kampala.

He is a member of the Uganda Law Society and a fellow of the Africa leadership Initiative-East Africa, part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.