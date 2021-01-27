By Ronald Kabanza

Patients at Katete Health Centre III in Katete sub- county Kanungu District have raised concern over the absenteeism of health workers. The facility has 18 health workers who attend to more than 100 patients on a daily basis.

Some HIV/AIDS patients, pregnant mothers say they have been forced to abandon their treatment after failing to get their drug refills on time.

At the time our reporter visited the facility, over 20 patients were sitting in the waiting area, lying in health center compound waiting for the health workers.

Mary Kyokuneire, Akankwasa Rodgers, Judith Ampeire and Emmy Tumwine all patients whom our reporter talked with said that health workers report at the facility around 10:00 a.m and do not return after lunch and even close the facility during hours and days a thing that makes many patients have left the facility without receiving any treatment and drugs get expired while still in the store.

Julius Muhwezi, another patient says that he spent more than 4 hours at the facility not being attended to.

Judith Akankwasa, health in- charge at Katete Health Center III says that they are understaffed to attend to all patients and the facility is always open day and night saying that at night they always 2 health workers including a midwife to attend to expectant mothers and patients.

Dr. Stephen Sebudde, the Kanungu District Health Officer says the district plans to recruit more staff in the health department to deal with staff shortage are underway cautioning health workers to always attend their workplaces in time to avoid such complaints from public.