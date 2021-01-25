The former heads of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have taken the government to court over violation of their rights and freedoms.

Nkonge Moses Kibalama, formerly the party President and currently the head of the Elders Advisory Board, and Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe, formerly the party’s Secretary General and currently the Senior Administrative Secretary, say they were abducted, detained and forced to sign documents pertinent to the court case of Basile Difas and Hassan Twala.

In 2020, Difas and Twala sued the leadership of the NUP for allegedly changing the name of the party illegally from the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party before transferring its leadership to Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), again illegally.

Kibalama and Ssimbwa’s case was filed on January 19, 2021, as Miscellaneous Cause No.17 of 2021 in the High Court of Uganda (Civil Division) through their lawyers Kwesigabo, Bamwine and Walubiri Advocates. They are seeking compensation and damages.

Among the individuals mentioned for their direct involvement in the violations are Col Kaka Frank Bagyenda, the former Director of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, and Mr. Rwangemani, the Director of Political Affairs at ISO.