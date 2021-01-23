The Vice President of Uganda Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has said that the election of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni shows that Ugandans still believe in him to lead the country in the highest political office of the country.

He noted that the election of 313 NRM party members of parliament shows that it’s the trusted mass party to manage the development quest of the people at the grassroots.

Speaking during a meeting with NRM leaders from Masaka district who convened at his home in Bulegeya Kyanamukaka sub county on Friday, the Vice President thanked the people for the trust and faith they have showed him since he was elected to represent them from the constituent Assembly, that has seen the area transform rapidly especially due to his spirited efforts to connect grid power to every village.

The Vice President said that the development projects that are in the pipeline to boost development in Bukoto Central Constituency under his tenure will continue, unabated, as planned after elections of the presidential and parliamentary elections that were held on January 14 2021.

The Vice President congratulated the electorate in Uganda for exercising democratic right and choosing their leaders of choice and said that the country must move on in the elections aftermath.

He expressed dismal and absurdity about the intrigue his opponents are peddling about his collapse and death following loss of his parliamentary election bid for Bukoto Central.

The Vice President said that he is well and will continue to serve the people until his term in office expires in May 2021.

The Vice President also dispelled rumours that the infrastructure that was being laid to pave way for the electrification of the area are being withdrawn and said that this is cheap politicking and which can lead to prosecution.

He also clarified that the ambulance delivered by the Ministry of health to Kyanamukaka health Centre will remain in the area since he lobbied it for aiding critically ill people that require urgent referral medical help.