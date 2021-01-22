President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni who was the National Resistance Movement’s presidential candidate on Thursday made a triumphantly entry into Kampala from his home in Rwakitura.

Museveni who garnered 5.8 million votes translating into 58. 64% beat 10 other presidential candidates to be declared the winner of the 2021 elections.

Unlike during the campaigning period where President Museveni used to rally his supporters not to gather in large numbers to welcome him on streets to control the spread of Covid-19, this time rounds, he behaved like the pandemic was over a few days after elections.

The supporters gathered in large numbers and without observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) thus putting their lives in danger.

The President who was returning to Kampala for the first time since elections, broke from his practice and made several stopovers in major towns along the Kampala-Mbarara highway including Lyantonde, Kyazanga, Lukaya, Kayabwe, Mpigi, Busega and later at the Constitutional Square in Kampala. During his campaign trail that started in November last year, Mr Museveni persistently refused to stop and address crowds of supporters that gathered along the roads as he drove to his meetings in different parts of the country.

Speaking to the big numbers of supporters who thronged roads to receive him today, Mr Museveni, escorted by First Lady Janet Museveni, thanked Ugandans for voting for him before he later warned the gatherings of the deadly Coronavirus.

“Thank you for voting for me but I had not known that you had gathered to wait for me. It is not good to gather in such big numbers since you may contract the virus,” he said.

The President would then wave at the supporters who were singing, drumming and jubilating, before he continued with his journey.

The President later proceeded to Nakasero State House for State duty.