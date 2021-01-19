The retired Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has been suspended from performing priestly duties after cheating on his wife with a married woman.

The Most Rev. Ntagali’s suspension was confirmed in a January 13 letter by Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu to the Anglican Bishops under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON).

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my predecessor, retired Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, has been involved in an extra-marital affair with a married woman, which he has acknowledged. This adultery is a grievous betrayal on many levels. Retired Archbishop Ntagali has betrayed his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked to him to live the faith he proclaimed,” the letter reads in parts.

“The Church of Uganda has approximately 13 million members, all of whom have ‘sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,’ as the Bible says in Romans 3.23. At the same time, the Church holds its leaders more accountable to the same standards we are all called to uphold.”

Kaziimba further revealed that he has informed Ntagali that he is not permitted to function sacramentally, preach, or represent the Church of Uganda in any way until further notice. Kaziimba also assured the Church that they are committed to transparency as well as pastoral care for those who have been affected by this situation.

“This is not a time for us to gossip. This is a time for repentance; a time for prayer; a time to examine our own sin and failings in humility; and a time to make all our relationships right before God. Please pray for the spouses in both relationships, for repentance and healing in those who have committed adultery, and for justice and forgiveness to flow throughout our land.” said Kaziimba.

