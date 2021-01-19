The retired Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has been suspended from performing priestly duties after cheating on his wife with a married woman.

The Most Rev. Ntagali’s suspension was confirmed in a January 13 letter by Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu to the Anglican Bishops under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON).

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my predecessor, retired Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, has been involved in an extra-marital affair with a married woman, which he has acknowledged. This adultery is a grievous betrayal on many levels. Retired Archbishop Ntagali has betrayed his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked to him to live the faith he proclaimed,” the letter reads in parts.

“The Church of Uganda has approximately 13 million members, all of whom have ‘sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,’ as the Bible says in Romans 3.23. At the same time, the Church holds its leaders more accountable to the same standards we are all called to uphold.”

Kaziimba further revealed that he has informed Ntagali that he is not permitted to function sacramentally, preach, or represent the Church of Uganda in any way until further notice. Kaziimba also assured the Church that they are committed to transparency as well as pastoral care for those who have been affected by this situation.

“This is not a time for us to gossip. This is a time for repentance; a time for prayer; a time to examine our own sin and failings in humility; and a time to make all our relationships right before God. Please pray for the spouses in both relationships, for repentance and healing in those who have committed adultery, and for justice and forgiveness to flow throughout our land.” said Kaziimba.

Who is Ntagali?

The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali was elected Archbishop by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda on 22nd June 2012 and was enthroned as Archbishop on 16th December 2012 in St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, Kampala.

Archbishop Ntagali was consecrated Bishop on 19th December 2004 and has served as the Bishop of Masindi-Kitara Diocese for eight years.

Born in Ndorwa County in Kabale District in 1955, he shifted with his family to Wambabya Parish in Kizirifumbi Sub-county in Hoima District when he was 16 years old. On Christmas Eve 1974, at the age of 19, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour and was born again.

He began working as a teacher in Wambabya Primary School, and later spent two years as a missionary in Karamoja Diocese. He did his theological training at Bishop Tucker Theological College, St. Paul’s Theological College, Limuru, Kenya, and the Oxford Centre for Mission Studies in the UK.

After serving as a missionary in Karamoja Diocese, he served the remainder of his priestly ministry in various capacities in Bunyoro-Kitara Diocese until 2002, when he was appointed Provincial Secretary.

On 19 December 2004, Ntagali was consecrated as a bishop for the newly created Diocese of Masindi-Kitara by Archbishop Henry Orombi. Ntagali was the first bishop consecrated by Orombi.

Ntagali was elected to be the next Archbishop of Uganda by a secret ballot by all the 34 bishops of the Church of Uganda on 22 June 2011. He was installed as Archbishop on 16 December 2012 at St. Paul’s Cathedral at Namirembe. In addition to serving as the Archbishop of Uganda, Ntagali serves as bishop of the Diocese of Kampala, which is the episcopal see of the archbishop. His official position is Archbishop of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala.

On 1 March 2020, having attained the retirement age of 65 years, Bishop Ntagali resigned and was replaced by Archbishop-Elect Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, who was elected on 28 August 2019, as the 9th Archbishop of Uganda.

Prior to serving as Archbishop, Ntagali represented the Archbishop in international meetings, served as the Chair of the Church House Board, and led the committee that designed guidelines for retiring Bishops.

Archbishop Ntagali is married to Beatrice and they have five children.