The Minister of State for Vice Presidency, Dr Baltazar Kasirivu-Atwooki, has survived an assassination attempt.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when gunmen ambushed him and fired bullets at car.

Dr Kasirivu is the Bugangaizi West legislator and he is currently running on an independent ticket to reclaim the seat after losing the September 2020 NRM party primary elections. He is facing Fred Byamukama (NRM) and Annet Kusingura (indep).

According to Daily Monitor, the Minister was allegedly waylaid by gunmen at around 1am at Kakora village, Nyalweyo town council in Kakumiro District, a few kilometers away from his home.

Dr Kasirivu who was in his vehicle returning from a radio program at Emambya FM in Kakumiro Town faced gunfire where over eight bullets riddled through the vehicle.He together with his driver escaped unhurt. They survived after the driver sped off from the scene.

“They almost finished our lives. As we were approaching my home at a swampy place, unknown people who were armed with guns opened fire on us. As gunfire raged, I told the driver to speed off and that is how we escaped unhurt. I don’t know who was behind this attack but I have informed the police. It was a miracle for me to survive,” Dr Kasirivu told the local daily.

The minister’s bodyguard who was at the same time driving the vehicle said the ambush was laid by about two gunmen who were firing from either sides.

The Kakumiro District Police Commander, Twaha Buyinza confirmed that there was a shooting at the minister’s car adding that police investigations have commenced.

“I can confirm that there was a shooting at the minister’s car but we immediately dispatched police from Nyalweyo and more police officers are going to be dispatched to the scene of the crime to investigate the matter,” he said.