Police in Teso South in Busia County on the night of Monday arrested an elderly man who had stashed an AK-47 gun inside his pants.

According to police report, the suspect was riding on a bike with two others at around 10:30 pm when they were stopped by the officers who were on the night patrol.

However, the three defied an order to stop and opted to speed off which forced police officers on the patrol to pursue them and fortunately they managed to get them.

Officers alluded that upon a thorough frisking, they discovered that one of the suspects-elderly man identified as Chandi John had stashed an AK-47 inside his pants.

The identified gun had no visible serial number with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Police said that the suspects have not yet told them where they were heading to.