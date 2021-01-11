In the lead up to the marking of the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has urged boda boda riders to be responsible citizens in their daily lives in this time of COVID-19 and elections.

Major Kigozi Kaweesa was speaking during a sensitisation engagement by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and boda boda riders at various stages in Kyazanga and Lwengo districts where the riders were given reflector jackets to improve on their visibility during the night and fog conditions.

He further cautioned them about the presence of COVID-19 given their nature of work which involves carrying people to different locations making them critical people in the fight against the disease.

Maj Kigozi also gave them some standard operating procedures to improve on their service saying that they should set up hand washing points complete with soap at their stages, cleaning their passage seats every after a journey, wearing masks, putting on helmets and if possible carry a single passenger.

Maj Kigozi scoffed at critiques who have always said that the army should be confined in the barracks adding that it is not practical to limit soldiers to being in the barracks yet over the years emphasized there has been emphasis on the professionalizing of the army attracting people of various professions ranging from engineers, doctors, geologists, pilots, journalists, social workers who can make a fundamental contribution towards the overall socio-economic development of Uganda.

He noted that the nature of work they are engaged in makes them an important mode of information dissemination and urged them to be mindful against being manipulated and used to spread misinformation that could cause chaos within the communities during this election period.