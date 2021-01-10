By Steven Kintu

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has asked Ugandans to pray for themselves as the country heads to polls next week on Thursday.

The Archbishop made the plea while leading prayers at his residence in Namirembe on Sunday.

Dr Kaziimba announced that as Church of Uganda they will hold prayers before and after elections. He asked every peace loving citizen to take part in the prayers wherever he/she is.

The prayers will focus on asking God to grant Uganda peaceful elections.

“Acts chapter 1 verses 25: therefore it is necessary to choose among the men who have been with us all the time, so they nominated two men, then they prayed,” the Archbishop said.

He also cautioned holding prayers but with complaints, urging that God does not answer complaining prayers.

This comes after the Church of Uganda failed to participate in the recent three day National prayers organized by Joint Christian Council.

Archbishop Kaziimba relatedly asked Ugandans to actively turn up for voting, urging that it’s Godly, one avenue he uses to choose leaders.