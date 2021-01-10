By Steven Kintu

Police have said they have arrested FDC’s presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi after he defiantly moved in an unsafe manner on top of his vehicle.

Katonga region Police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe said on Sunday that Amuriat was being held at Mpigi police station pending investigations to be taken to court for prosecution.

The presidential candidate was arrested from Bukakara road in Mpigi town as he was campaigning, after several warnings from traffic officers to move off the roof of his vehicle.

Amuriat was last week charged alongside his driver Michael Emorut before Kakumiro Grade One Magistrate Court over the same offence.