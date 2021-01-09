House of Prayer Ministries International’s senior preacher Aloysius Bugingo has shared a word of advice to the youth ahead of next week’s general polls.

During a lunch hour service at Canaan Land on Friday, Bugingo said that he feels bad every time he sees youth dying because of politics, forgetting that the politicians they are fighting for mainly care about their families.

The preacher pointed out the circumstances in which Frank Senteza, one of the bodyguards of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi died, after allegedly being knocked down by the Military patrol car recently.

And according to Bugingo, he feels so bad seeing such youths die each and everyday over politicians with personal agendas.

“The more you make piles of dead bodies, the more these politicians make names. The country is bought by dead bodies when theirs’ are not included, not even those of their children or wife,” Bugingo said.

He then advised youth to use common sense as their bullet proof and be careful of some politicians, because as many youths are dying, they are busy flying their families out of the country and those who have remained have bullet proofs.

“I don’t think someone who only cares about his family can be a good leader. The only bullet proof you have is common sense. After voting go home and don’t die protecting a mere paper,” Bugingo noted.

The Pastor’s comments follows Bobi Wine’s decision to fly his children out of Uganda ahead of elections.

The National Unity Platform leader’s kids on Wednesday left for USA aboard Qatar Airways.