Ateast six armed cattle rustlers from Karamoja have been killed by the Anti Stock Theft Unit following an attack in which one- Okiror Faustine, 70, a resident of Aturai village, Airabet parish, Okunguru Sub County in Kapelebyong District was wounded by the armed warriors.

The incident happened on the 6th/01/2021 at around 1930hrs.

A joint security team comprising of ASTU and LDU engaged in crossfire exchange with the said rustlers.

One SMG Riffle No. 86900 was recovered and exhibited.

According to David Ongom, the East Kyoga regional Police Spokesperson, cattle rustling in Karamoja region was rampant,leading to the formation of the Police Anti Stock theft Unit in 2006.

Else where in the neighbouring Katakwi, three cows were recovered and handed over to the owners, after the rustlers abandoned them,following a pursue by ASTU.

“As part of community policing in the region, ASTU mobilizes and calls upon the community to shun cattle and gun rustling,crimes punishable under the law,” Ongom noted on Friday.

“We call upon residents and all people of Karamoja region to shun this criminality and work with the Police and other security organs to uphold the peace in the region.”