Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine supporters have defended their presidential candidate’s decision to evacuate his children from Uganda to USA ahead of next week’s general elections.

Bobi Wine’s children on Wednesday left for USA aboard Qatar Airways something which sparked mixed reactions among Ugandans.

Some critics interpreted the move, as sheer betrayal of the revolution by putting his family ahead of other families left in the country as most parents worry about the safety of their children if the election is not settled by the ballots in the box.

Whereas others supported his decision saying that any good and caring parent should do exactly that given the fact that his life and that of his family members may be in danger due to his critical role against government.

Speaking about his decision on Thursday morning, Bobi Wine said his family has endured a lot of challenges orchestrated by President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

He said, his children have been living in constant fear for the past three years and on several occasions, cars have been trailing them to and from school.

Bobi Wine also revealed that for most of last year, his family members have been living as prisoners and he also received information from the sources within the system, that the regime was planning to kidnap and cause physical harm to his children.

“For most of this year, they have largely lived as prisoners; very rarely leaving home. As we near the election, I received credible information from sources within the system of plans by the regime to cause physical harm to them! You all recall that in 2017, at the height of the Age Limit debate, they threw grenades at my son, Solomon Sekayi’s bed room window, and left a message that I should back off, or the consequences would be dire. The regime has made it a deliberate plot to attack me, and when they don’t, attack those who are close to me so as to demoralise me! There is nothing Museveni is not ready to do in order to stay in power against the will of Ugandans!

“That is why therefore, when I received information of pending physical attacks on me, my wife and kidnap of our children, friends in the diaspora reached out to us, offered to host them for a while! That does not mean that me or my wife are any safer by remaining around. But our effort is to ensure they don’t kidnap one of these minors and try to use them to coerce us into subjugation!,” he added.

Ugandans speak out:

Following his decision, a good number of his supporters have since defended him saying that all they care about its him being alive ready to rule them when President Yoweri Museveni’s regime is no more.

A one Gad Kusasira said, “Even if Bobi Wine leaves or is forced to leave the country, we shall still vote for him and he will rule Uganda via Zoom. No problem 🤷‍♂️ Vote Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert for President. Our symbol is the Umbrella.”

Sabab Kitatta said,” These images speak to the extent at which the State is determined to go after Bobi Wine and his family. It was a wise decision for their parents to send them to a safer place.”

Richard Konde also noted, ” He should have done it even yesterday. These people are willing to do every thing nasty to disorganise our election including kidnappings.”

Kasekende Ronald stated, ” So passenger’s information is not safe at Uganda’s airport since privacy is not respected and fools like Bebe get it!!! As M7 was busy fighting Muhoozi was busy in Sweden eating ice cream so kabiki mwekyo?! And as we speak Muhoozi naye yadusiza dda obuwala bwe bwafulumye.”

Moses Kwamira claimed, ” And m7’s family was in sweden when our parents were being killed during the war !!!! Nothing is new here!!”

Sembabule Newsblog also noted, “, Museveni himself sent Janet and all his children to Gothenburg a town in Sweden where they lived from 1983 until he took power, before they relocated to Sweden, the family had been in Nairobi Kenya for over 4yrs. Kiiza Besigye’s Anselm was always way during elections.”

Omugaave Nimrah Ameerah Ali said, “We are not fighting for Bobi Wine, WE’RE FIGHTING FOR OURSELVES THROUGH HIM. Muddemu amagezi.”