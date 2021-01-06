A few days ago, Uganda’s First Son also Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine had no moral authority to claim that Banyankore gave him their daughter Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi for a wife when they never consulted him.

Sarcastically meaning? Bobi Wine’s marriage was ‘null and void’ without Gen Muhoozi’s permission and blessings.

“This is a completely impossible act! I’m a Munyankore, born and bred but I was never consulted when the ‘Banyankore’ gave you their daughter. It seems you don’t know the Banyankore and their customs,” the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations tweeted last week.

And since then , some male netizens have taken it upon themselves to first consult and ask for permission from Gen Muhoozi before taking in Banyankore women as their wives/girlfriends.

The latest person to ask for permission from the General is a one Isabirye Mpoma from Walukuba, Jinja district.

In his letter, Isabirye seeks Gen Muhoozi’s honourable approval to marry a one Aineminji Jova of Rushere, Kiruhura district.

“Jova and I met in a taxi from Wandegeya to Mini Price and we fell in love. We have been dating for 5 days and Im convinced she is the new source of the Nile. I therefore want to marry her so she can quench my thirst for eternity,” Isabirye told Muhoozi in a letter dated 3 January, 2021.