By Steven Kintu

Police in Sironko district are investigating fire which gutted Bugusege trading centre, in Budadiri west on Thursday morning.

The fire started in the night, and affected 22 lockup shops of General merchandise, restaurants, salon and boutiques.

According to police, it started from restaurant shop no.6 from the lower wing of the building being operated by one Madolo Sarah, a resident of Bunabonyo village in Buwasa Sub-county.

The Elgon Region police spokesperson Roger Taitika says jerry cans of petrol had been kept in the restaurant which blew up, as she was preparing food.

The fire team responded to save the remaining property.

Taitika said that severe damage was caused but investigations are underway, as the hunt for the restaurant owner is on.