Hajj Abubaker Kawooya the father to the late Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Muhammad Kirumira has expressed concern over the way Police have treated him as he tries to demand for his son’s car (murder exhibit) and pension which was promised to the family by the force.

During an interview with one of the local YouTube channels this week, Hajj Kawooya said some top ranking officers have made it a tendency to dodge him whereas others pretend that they don’t know about the promise.

On 8th September 2018, the maverick former Buyende District Police Commander, Kirumira was gunned down on his way home in Bulenga along Mityana road. Kirumira was shot dead alongside a female friend Resty Mbabazi.

The gunmen who took their lives shot more than 10 bullets at the vehicle – a black Toyota Corona registration number UAJ 228V before fleeing from the scene.

According to Kawooya after the death of his son, a lot was promised to him from the Police, and the State House, however, it’s now two years down the road and nothing has been seen.

“Police have had me walk for almost a year and still they have refused to give me his pension yet I have done everything they asked me. I gave them all the documents they asked me and after delivering them, they promised me that in September Kirumira’s pension will be deposited on his account,” he said.

Haji Kawooya added that when September reached, he went and checked on the account expecting to find money on it but it was empty and when he went back to the lady who promised him that money will be deposited, she told him that Police didn’t know Kirumira’s rank.

“The lady told me that matters are worsening because they don’t even know Kirumira’s rank. I thank Enanga he helped me to pursue these matters but it reached a level when also his hands tied. Enanga directed me to the person in charge, his name is Mugume but every time I have gone there, he is not in the office. So why I’m struggling to get just pension for my son yet everybody knew his rank?” he asked.

He added that Police failing to know Kirumira’s rank, is a sign that there is no hope of paying his pension.

“I don’t care if they don’t know Kirumira’s rank but refusing to release his car is something up now I don’t understand. You mean they don’t know that Kirumira’s car is at Naguru where they placed it as an exhibit? It’s not a government property but it was Kirumira’s car. And if it has a problem, let them tell me and also leave it to them,” he said.

“After the death of Kirumira, the President himself called me and promised to help Kirumira’s children, he also promised to give me another car but it seems he forgot about us. ”

Haji Kawooya is also not contented with the way his son’s murder case has been handled by police.

“What hurts me is that culprits who first came and broke my son’s house (Officer Muhangi who ordered the operation) are still free. Why can’t the government think about us. Kaweesi’s case hurts me, maybe if Kaweesi’s case was handled well, Kirumira would be live, maybe if Kirumira’s case is handled well we may not see other people dying in such a manner,” he said.