The Uganda Police Force have dismissed claims that they have arrested Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Earlier today, information has been making rounds on social media and various news outlets that the Kyadondo East legislator had been arrested together with his team while in Kalangala district during a campaign trail.

However, according to police, they just restrained Bobi Wine from holding a massive rally amid increasing threats of Covid-19.

“Please disregard false claims by NUP and other social media platforms that Hon.Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been arrested, while on his campaign trail in Kalangala District,” Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We would like to clarify that the candidate was restrained for continuously holding massive rallies amidst the increased threats of coronavirus, in total disregard of the Electoral commission and Ministry of Health guidelines.”

The force further said that Bobi Wine is being transferred to his home in Magere, Kampala.

” Part of his advance team, captured on Cctv cameras and several video footages, while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles , inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested for further statement recording.”