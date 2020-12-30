By Steven Kintu

Sorrow has found permanent residence in the home of former Kyotera district woman Member of Parliament.

This is after the death of Late Robinah Ssentongo’s husband Joseph Ssentongo who died on Tuesday, making him the third person to die in the same family in a space of 2 weeks.

Joseph’s death was confirmed by Steven Zziwa, former aide to the late Hon Robinah Ssentongo, who said Joseph has been sick and weak for a long time and never took part in the burial of his wife last week.

Zziwa, however refuted social media reports that the late Joseph Ssentongo succumbed to COVID-19.

Joseph Ssentongo is going to be laid to rest today, Wednesday at his home in Lwankoni village Kyotera district.

Robinah two weeks back succumbed to Covid-19 and days later her sister Dorothy Mukasa, who was a lecturer at Uganda Christian University also died of the same pandemic.