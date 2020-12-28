National Unity Platform (NUP) has challenged the Spokesperson of the Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) Brig Flavia Byekwaso to present CCTV footage to back up her statements regarding the death of Bobi Wine’s bodyguard Frank Ssenteza.

The personnel bodyguard to NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine Ssenteza on Sunday afternoon was allegedly knocked dead by a military truck registration number H4DF 2382 in Busega as Bobi Wine and the team drove from Masaka to Kampala.

Bobi Wine said, “I regret to announce the death of our security team member Mr Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank. Francis was run over by a military police patrol truck Number H4DF 2382 which had blocked us in Busega as we were taking comrade Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention in Rubaga hospital. Francis passed away a few minutes ago at Rubaga hospital. May your life never perish in vain brother. Rest in peace. A very sad day!”

However, Brig Byekwaso refuted the allegations by NUP leaders and supporters and said that Ssenteza was not knocked dead by their military Police Vehicle but instead the deceased fell off a speeding Car registration number UPF 850Z.

“It’s not true that he was knocked by our car, yes there was sort of disruption but later this boy tried to jump onto a running car and he missed it, as a result, he fell down. Investigations are going on but the preliminary findings are showing us that so far,” she said on Sunday.

It’s from this point that NUP through their spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has asked Brig Byekwaso to present the evidence backing up her argument.

“Now the problem we have is that Spokespersons of our security organs in Uganda are taking Ugandans as fools, however, we don’t blame them because that’s why they are paid. Because even something very obvious, they have skills of turning it around to get their institution out of the hook. You remember very well they killed Ritha Nabukenya and denied when we asked for the footage the cameras that are the time they were not working. So even UPDF know Ugandans are very annoyed now let them bring the footage supporting their argument and we shall also bring ours,” he said.

Ssentaza has been buried today at his ancestral village in Masaka.