By Steven Kintu

Security operatives in the island district of Buvuma have arrested two people, suspected to be the leaders of the pirates terrorizing fishermen on Lake Victoria.

These have on many occasions robbed engines, fishing gear among other property.

Buvuma Resident District Commissioner, Juma Kigongo who is the security head in the district says that most affected areas are: Lubya, Bugaya, Lwaje and Lyabaana sub-counties.

Kigongo without naming the suspects says investigations are underway and soon the suspects will be aligned before court.

He has also asked the victims who lost fishing gear to pirates to liaise with police.