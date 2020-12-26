The Bishop South Ankole diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has implored Christians to fully participate in the forthcoming presidential elections as the only way to enforce democracy in the country.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe noted that there cannot be change of leaders and democracy when people fail to exercise their constitutional rights of voting.

However, he urged the political actors to consolidate and maintain peace during and after elections because everyone compliments each other to build a strong county.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe cautioned voters against engaging in electoral violence rather word hard for the development of their families saying that when they get by hunger, politicians will not stand for them.

He was assisted by the Dean St Matthews Cathedral Kyamate the very Rev canon Joash Tushangomujuni to ask Christians to work for the good name such that one can be remembered for the generations like the name of Jesus Christ.

The very Rev canon Tushangomujuni told Christians that the diocese will be marking 9 years of existence in February 2021 and the main celebrant will be the Archbishop His Grace Dr Samuel Kazimba Mugalu.

The Ntungamo Municipality FDC aspiring Perez Rumanzi lashed out at security forces who are not cooperative with opposition candidates which is a sign indicating that general elections may be more violent than today.

Rumanzi noted that candidates are calling for peace but let security forces stop intimidating, brutality and violent acts against them.