Former Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) president Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye has lashed out at religious leaders for asking government to postpone the 2021 general elections for three years.

On Wednesday, the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) led by Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga the elections should be pushed to 2024 and that the Constitution should be amended to allow President Yoweri Museveni to continue ruling during the period of postponement.

“A few days ago, our top leadership of UJCC to which I am the current Chairman, discussed this current entire sad situation at length and we came up with a resolution that we should postpone the presidential elections for at least three years so as to allow both the Covid-19 pandemic and the electoral climate to cool down and also create a favourable political and social environment which will enhance peaceful free and fair elections. This is a debatable proposition that we call upon the Parliament to discuss objectively,” Dr Lwanga told the media.

However, according to Besigye with such a suggestion, something wrong must have happened to the religious leaders.

“If this story is correct, then something terribly wrong would have happened to our religious leaders,” the four time presidential candidate said in a Facebook post.

“They would be calling for a postponement of an election 3 weeks away & for Museveni to keep in office beyond 12May2020, which needs a REFERENDUM! Article 260 of the Constitution requires amendment of Article 105 (Term of Office of President) to be approved by a referendum! Election can be postponed thru a President declaring a State of Emergency. However, after 12May 2021, the Speaker of Parliament would act as President,” Besigye added.