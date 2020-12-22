The Uganda Police have confirmed that they have human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo in their custody.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday by security operatives. He was picked from a Lamaro restaurant located in Kamwokya, handcuffed and taken to an unknown location.

According to Police, the city lawyer was arrested by a Joint Task team of Security and Financial Intelligence, on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts.

“The investigations are progressing well and any new developments will be communicated in due course. He remains in our custody at the Special Investigations Division,” Police said in a statement on Tuesday.