Uganda Airlines has received its first Airbus A330-800 Neo. The Airbus landed at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Captain Paul Etyang, flew the craft alongside a Ugandan crew from France to Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni is the guest of honour at the unveiling ceremony.

In 2018, Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, signed a memorandum of understanding for two A330-800neo, the new version of the best-selling A330 widebody airliner, featuring new wings, new Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines, new systems and a new Airspace cabin interior.

Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800neos to build its international long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technologies along with most efficient operations. The aircraft will feature a three-class cabin layout comprising 20 Business, 28 Premium Economy and 213 Economy seats.

East Africa’s youngest national airline revival has one more of the elusive widebodies on order. The second A330-800 is on schedule for delivery in January 2021.

Uganda Airlines intends to deploy its new acquisition and its sister aircraft waiting in the wings on routes from Entebbe to London, Dubai, and Guangzhou. This will make it the first Ugandan airline to fly beyond the African continent in 18 years.