By Steven Kintu

Five people were injured after a police patrol car trailing Patrick Amuriat Oboi’s convoy swerved off the road into a swamp.

The accident happened at Kyatega in Kyegegwa district, following the running battles between the presidential candidate, his supporters and police.

Police fired teargas to disperse supporters in Kyegegwa town, but after leaving the town, three police patrol cars trailed Amuriat’s convoy and attempted to overtake the convoy causing the accident.

The patrol vehicle registration number UP1302 hit a parked motorcycle and ended up in the swamp.

The yet to be identified district police commander who was commanding the operation is among the injured and took time stranded in the swamps.

The others victims were two soldiers, one security detail of Amuriat and one of the FDC party staff.