The National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has condemned President Yoweri Museveni’s act of abusing his supporters.

While campaigning in Hoima City on Saturday, President Museveni called Bobi Wine supporters fools

“I know Kyagulanyi and the fools supporting him who don’t know Uganda very well. These include foreigners and others who are here but I know all of them. I know that this one is a fool and the other one…..I will capture Kyagulanyi’s group, you just wait. I work underground but I will finish them. As you are up shouting hooray, I am working underground,” said Museveni.

However, while on his campaign trail in Mbarara City on Sunday, the Kyadondo East legislator it was very dangerous to have a President who thinks and acts like Museveni.

“President Museveni himself said that when you get so old, you damage parts of your body. Museveni is tired and that is why we the youth want to retire him peacefully. Our supporters are not fools; they want change,” Bobi Wine asserted.

“When Museveni was young, he went to the bush claiming to be fighting for democracy but currently he is the one against democracy. Its quite absurd that Museveni is abusing Ugandans who are not supporting him. Its not morally right for a Country’s President to call another presidential candidate’s supporters fools simply because they don’t support him. Instead of getting angry with President Museveni, I just feel sorry for him. I request other Ugandans to also feel sorry for him and very soon we are forcing him to retire,” he added.