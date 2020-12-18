The Chief of Civil and Military Co-operation, Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande has today received a donation of 1,600 litres of paint worth 28 Million Uganda Shillings from Sadolin Paint Uganda. The donation of Vinyl Silk and Weather Guard type of paint were handed over by the Sadolin Uganda Sales Manager, Mr. Ashish Devani at a function held at their head offices in Namanve, Mukono District.

Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande thanked the management and staff of Sadolin paint for their generous contribution towards supporting the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces while giving back to the people as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility during the 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary that will be held in greater Masaka and Kampala Metropolitan. “Your response will strengthen our efforts as UPDF as we pay back our people in form of quick impact projects.” Brig Gen Rwashande said.

He further noted that while the NRA/UPDF has been able to transform from a guerilla force to a regular ?and professional Army whose role is securing the territorial integrity of Uganda, it is incumbent upon the UPDF as a Peoples’ Army to always give back to the people and thank them for their contribution and roles towards the liberation struggles. This, he added, is built on the strong foundations of Civil-Military relations we have with the people.

In his remarks, Mr. Ashish Devani the Sadolin Uganda Sales Manager said it was a privilege for their company to be part of the noble activities of Tarehe Sita which they have been partners with the UPDF for last three years. He noted that Sadolin Uganda whose parent company, AkzoNobel has been in Uganda for the last 60 years and thus as part of widening their Corporate Social Responsibility, they found it worthy to be part of the activities as UPDF celebrates the 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary.

At the function were representatives from the UPDF Chief of Political Commissariete and Chieftaincy of the Engineering Brigade.