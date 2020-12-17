President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the NRM presidential candidate has said good leaders are the ones who carry out a proper diagnosis of people’s problems, before attempting to solve them.

The President was today, 16, December, 2020 addressing youth leaders from Tooro sub-region at Fort Portal Boma grounds as part of his scientific campaigns.

“If you want to become a good political leader, start by being a good social leader and leadership will come naturally. You will then know the people’s problems and the things they want,” Museveni said.

The NRM presidential candidate, who was speaking in both English and the local dialect told the youth leaders that in order to become change agents, they ought to have people they look up to for knowledge and advice on what to do.

“If you begin by being social leaders, you will have a bond with people that will last forever. Being in politics only is a shallow relationship. I went to Tanzania to look for Nyerere and we were able to create capacity by getting advice from him.”

The President who has emphasized the story of wealth creation wherever he has been reminded the youth leaders that they can only become change agents if they start with their families.

Emphasizing people’s problems

Speaking to NRM leaders from Kabarole, Kamwenge, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kitagwenda, Kyegegwa and Fort Portal City, Museveni said the NRM has mastered the art of emphasizing people’s interests.

“Ours is not a story of jumping around but identifying the people’s problems and getting medicine for them. Do you hear me shout like many people you see? As NRM people, you should know that wisdom is better than strength and for us we use strength,” he said.

He cited locusts that invaded the country, floods in Kasese and Coronavirus that he said government has been able to deal with, systematically.

The NRM presidential flag bearers was later given a ceremonial chair, spear, shield and drum as a symbol of appreciation by the leaders for the great achievements Uganda has reached during his leadership.

Earlier, President Museveni had taken time off his busy schedule to commission the Kyenjojo –Fort Portal road .

Fully funded by the government of Uganda, the 50km stretch that starts in Kyenjojo and ends in Fort Portal city near Mpanga market will be a major link to the neighbouring countries od Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.