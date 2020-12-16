The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has accused ruling party-NRM of using state funds to buy off his party candidates when hospitals don’t have oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

Bobi Wine said Covid-19 patients are dying because hospitals lack oxygen but NRM government is busy approaching NUP candidates standing for different political offices with an aim of buying them out.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament claimed that his party candidates are being offered up to Shs200 million to quit the struggle.

“Fellow citizens, While patients in our hospitals die because there is no oxygen, the NRM has approached almost all NUP candidates offering them hundreds of millions to quit the race! Some are offered up to 200m, others more, others less! Some have fallen into the trap. Many have rejected the dictator’s manoeuvres.

This is what our money does! This is why we must remove the dictator,” Bobi Wine said in a Facebook statement on Wednesday.

Bobi Wine’s allegation follows Daily Monitor’s article titled “Covid-19 patients can use own oxygen at home, medics say’ which disclosed that there was a shortage of oxygen at Mulago Hospital and other major health facilities across the country, which has led to many Covid-19 patients dying to to lack of life supporting gas.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, NUP registrar for Nwoya District, Ochira Bosco Lawino officially crossed to NRM.

Lawino crossed with 120 members of the NUP at a ceremony held in Nwoya.

“In the future, I don’t want anyone to say I was not in NUP, this is my appointment letter to my position by NUP and other documents, I am handing them over,” Lawino told NRM officials during the ceremony.

Lawino’s defection follows that of Twalib Osama, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Kumi County parliamentary candidate who pulled out of the race in favor of an NRM candidate citing family concerns.