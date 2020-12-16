The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to comply with Election Guidelines and respect Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures or suffer consequences.

Bobi Wine was summoned on Monday to attend a meeting with the EC boss, over what the Electoral body termed as “continued violation of Covid-19 and Electoral guidelines on campaigns.”

The Kyadondo East legislator snubbed the Monday meeting and sent representatives but the EC head Justice Simon Byabakama insisted on meeting him in person and rescheduled a meeting for Tuesday.

At around 10 am on Tuesday, Bobi Wine arrived at the EC headquarters in Kampala in the company of party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and other NUP officials and they immediately delved into a closed-door meeting with the EC boss.

In the meeting, Bobi Wine complained that his campaigns had been disrupted by the Security personnel who also blocked his radio programs, re-routed their movements, occasioned delays in reaching campaign venues and denied him accommodation in areas where they are scheduled to hold campaign meetings.

They further asserted that implementation of the campaign guidelines should apply equally to all candidates.

In response, Justice Byabakama said the electoral body would in the shortest period of time arrange for a meeting with the leadership of the Uganda Police Force, the political parties sponsoring presidential candidates as well as Independent Presidential candidates, with the “view of resolving any outstanding issues” concerning their campaign activities.

“The Commission, however, clarified to the Candidate (Bobi), going forward, that he and all other candidates were expected to follow the election guidelines and respect the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, failure of which the Commission would take action to ensure observance of the law,” said Byabakama.

“You are not complying with the law, what do you expect law enforcement to do, to get out a handkerchief and wave at you. We have emphasized to candidate Kyagulanyi to start by being compliant.”