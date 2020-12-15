The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders from Kasese District have gifted the party presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with 10 heifers as a token for his leadership that has seen the country and Kasese in particular become peaceful. This was after the party leaders attended a meeting convened by the President in the district as he began his campaign tour of Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions today, 15th, December, 2020.

The President told the leaders at Nyakansanga playgrounds in Kasese municipality that the peace enjoyed in the Kasese area, following years of ADF rebel attacks is because of unity that brought about a strong army, the UPDF.

“You the people of Kasese should be witnesses to the rest of Ugandans. You know what happened here and countries like Congo. For almost 60 years since independence, Congo is not settled.”

According to Museveni, the NRM story should be preached to the population by the party leaders to guide them in making wise decisions in the forthcoming election.

The NRM presidential flag bearer told the leaders that the wise decisions made by government have ensured development of not only Kasese but the entire country.

“I heard you thanking me for health centres constructed here but I don’t know why you forget to thank me for immunization which is the biggest health effort in Uganda. Many children have grown because of immunization. When we gave you a district when we had just come, you were only 200,000 people but now you have over one million because of immunization,” he said.

The NRM presidential flag bearer, however, reminded the leaders that they need to work on the issue of wealth creation but with proper calculation to ensure people have some money in their pockets.

“Your spokesperson told us that of the 150 homes in his area, only 20 are working for both the stomach and pockets. If the remaining 130 are working for only their stomachs, where do they get the money from? If the land you have is small, look for enterprises that can be done on a small piece of land but bring out high yields. I will come back here for a conference on what enterprise to be done on a small piece of land,” he said.

Before addressing meetings in the region, the President commissioned the Shs14.9 billion state of the art Kasese Central Market in Kasese municipality constructed under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Project (MATIP) and implemented by the Ministry of Local Government.

The new market that will accommodate 1,000 vendors will also house food stalls, restaurants, banks, clinics, salons, butcheries, daycare centre, fruit and vegetable stands.

The state of the art market is also installed with CCTV cameras, public address system and flat TV screens for adverts and news updates.

Soon after commissioning the market, Mr Museveni who was in a jovial mood, marched to revolutionary songs that were being played by the police brass band. He later took to his social media saying: “Outside the premises of the newly constructed Kasese Central Market which I commissioned, a brass band played wonderfully. Here (in the picture), I am marching to one of the favorite military tunes they played for me.”

The President also took time off his busy campaign schedule to commission the 58km Ishaka-Katunguru road which is part of the Kasese –Mbarara road.