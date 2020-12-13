President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, who is also the NRM presidential candidate, yesterday, 12th December 2020 started his scientific campaigns in Kigezi sub-region.

The NRM presidential flag bearer who arrived a little later than the stipulated time at Kabale Main Stadium where he met party leaders from Kabale, Rukia, Rubanda and Kisoro first apologized for not making it on time saying he was attending to State duties he had to first perform.

“I apologise for coming late but I was not looking for votes. I had travelled to Kampala for the thanks giving prayers at Entebbe yesterday. On my way back, some NRM people were stopping me but I will speak on radio,”Museveni said.

The President who spoke amidst a light drizzle in the cold Kabale town applauded the party leaders for the support that the NRM enjoys in the region and asked them to continue voting for the party flag bearers.

“Thank you Kigezi for supporting NRM since we came to power, Continue supporting NRM,” he said.

Museveni told the party leaders that the NRM has mastered the art of using wisdom to do things that many governments had failed to do. He reminded the leaders of the story of unity that led to a strong army which in turn ensured peace in the country that later attracted foreign investors.

“The roads we have constructed and the electricity we have extended to all areas is because of the wise decisions we made. It is because of our wisdom that we were able to know that if we do one thing, it will lead to another and that way we help the country prosper.”

He noted that because of the wise decisions made, government has been able to put in place several infrastructural development projects, but noted more are coming up because there is money to do everything.

“We even have fuel that we have not touched. That shows that our wise decisions have paid off,” Museveni said.

The President, however, reminded the Kigezi NRM party leaders of East African integration as the only way to ensure market for their products, other than the individual countries.

The NRM flag bearer for Ndorwa West, Hon, David Bahati said Kigezi has achieved a lot in the past 34 years, noting that the area will overwhelmingly vote for President Museveni and all the party flag bearers.

“You can move from Kampala to Kisoro, Kampala to Katuna and to many other borders without seeing any murram but on tarmac. We have electricity in almost every sub-county of the region, secondary schools in every sub-county and primary schools in every parish. With these achievements, the NRM presidential candidate is very easy to sell here in Kigezi region. Our target is to get 90% because other candidates have failed to take off in this region,”Bahati said.

At the end of the meeting, the Kigezi elders handed President Museveni royal regalia including a spear, shield and stool as a sign of blessings to him in the forthcoming election.