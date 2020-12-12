It seems things are currently moving on well with youthful presidential candidate John Katumba.

After the beginning of the presidential campaigns early last month, Katumba did not even possess a bicycle to help him reach out to his would be voters! Reason? He was as poor as a church mouse.

On his first day of campaigning, the 24 year old politician decided to trek around town as he met his supporters.

He complained that he lacked a vehicle to use for his countrywide campaign tours.

Katumba also pleaded with the Electoral Commission to allow him use the truck provided for his security detail in vain.

When his request was turned down by EC, he noted that he was considering using boda bodas and taxis for his movements should he fail to secure a vehicle.

But thank God, days later, Pastor Mugisha Mondo offered him a car that he could use during his campaigns. And since then life has never been the same.

Just last week, Katumba was seen moving in a Toyota Prado TX and now, he has acquired a brand new hummer (H2) which he is using to meet his supporters.

Meanwhile, we are not sure about the real owner of this monster ride but all we can say it’s in Katumba’s possession now.

Katumba Oyee….