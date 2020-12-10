Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has expelled Ingrid Turinawe and two others for disobeying the party rules.

In a letter to Rukungiri district FDC Chairperson, the party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi if a member joins another party or in an election stands as an independent, he /she ceases to be a member of Uganda’s main opposition party.

After being trounced in the party primaries by Dr Wallen Nuwagaba Tumwine for Rukungiri Municipality Parliamentary seat a few months ago, Tumwine, who is the party national mobiliser decided to stand on an Independent ticket.

Others kicked out of the party are Winnie Babihuga and Tweyambe Darius.

“The entire public is hereby informed that these independent candidates are not members of FDC and have no moral authority to act on behalf of FDC,” Mafabi stated.