Following the election of Mr. Bemanya Twebaze as Director General of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), there was need for appointment of a substantive Registrar General to take on the role of Registrar General of URSB and Official Receiver.

The Board of Directors conducted internal interviews of prospective candidates on December 2nd 2020, and Ms. Kainobwisho emerged the successful candidate. She was subsequently recommended by the Board of Directors, for the appointment, to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affair, the line ministry with oversight of Uganda Registration Services Bureau. The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu made the appointment confirmation on 08th December, 2020.

Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho is an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda with 15 years’ experience specializing in Intellectual Property Business and company Law. Kainobwisho is currently the Director of Intellectual Property having successfully served as the Director Business Registration. She has previously worked as a Manager of Intellectual Property at URSB, a State Attorney with Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and as a Legal Assistant in charge of Intellectual Property and Commercial Transactions at Shonubi Musoke & Co Advocates.

Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho is a member of the Uganda Law Society, East African Law Society, the Uganda Women Lawyers Association, Rotary International, Toastmasters International and is the Coordinator of the Optimal Social Funds social organization that supports the skilling of vulnerable/disadvantaged youths.

She is the current President of the Rotary Club of Bukoto. She has won several awards in performance and leadership including being awarded as the Best Female Corporate Lawyer in Public Service in 2018, Best 40 under 40 young people in Uganda in 2017 by Sunday Vision and was listed among 40 most influential women in Africa in 2019 by African Diversity and Inclusion Center- a non profit organisation that aims to make increased diversity and inclusion on the African continent.

Mercy starts off her new role on December 22nd, 2020 and will consolidate the gains already made by Mr. Bemanya Twebaze and the URSB team.