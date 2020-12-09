The Electoral Commission (EC) will in a few days time receive the first batch of ballot papers ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The first batch to be delivered is for District women Member of Parliament (MP) and was printed by one of the foreign service providers Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company from Dubai.

In October this year, EC amidst challenges and opposition from the local companies who also needed contracts to print ballot papers of 2021 general elections, gave Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing to print ballot papers for District Women MPs, District Women Councilors, Zone and Sub-county Women councilors.

To ensure authenticity and clarity, EC recently requested all political parties that have participants in the forthcoming elections to send their representatives who will travel to home countries of the six foreign companies to witness and certify the ballots papers being printed. Up to now no party has sent its members because of lack of money to facilitate their travelling bills.

EC revealed that parties failure to send their representative will not hinder any programmes as far as the electoral time table is concerned.

As soon as the ballot papers arrive in Uganda on a date which has not yet been confirmed, EC will work with Uganda Prison Services to arrange them in their respective districts, parishes and sub-counties.

Last week Uganda Prison Service announced that it had finished training over 600 of its officers who are going to arrange all these ballot papers.