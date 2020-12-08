Covid-19 bedridden Justine Kasule Lumumba is under fire for failing her NRM party, lack of accountabilities, and personal excesses.

The secretary general of the National Resistance Movement is reportedly undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection but the dust in her absence is too much to contain.

There is a section of party faithful accusing her of hiding behind Covid-19 to avoid accountability questions.

Whereas Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba is said to be renting the presidential suite at Hotel Africana where he is reportedly in self-isolation, her party’s officials are piling pressure on her for failing to fund their operations.

Delegates are complaining their pay is being deducted for unknown reasons and the party’s chief returning officer, Dr Tanga Odoi has no kind words for her.

Dr Odoi says his office on Plot 13 Kyadondo Road in Nakasero is about to be evicted for non payment of rent for the past three years. He said however, documents show the rent should be cleared without balance.

Last week, it emerged that Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga led an onslaught on the Secretary General, accusing her of embezzlement of money meant for youth.

Kadaga cut the slack when youth who attended Mr Museveni’s campaign in Busoga reportedly received sh150,000 in transport refund. President Museveni had been billed sh250,000 per head attending his meetings. Delegates meeting Museveni in past engagements since he began his scientific campaigns apparently were also complaining that Lumumba and her team didn’t give them full pay.

Ms Lumumba’s telephone contact was off when contacted to respond to the accusations.

However there are reports that Ms Lumumba was given only Shs50 billion to facilitate scientific campaigns but by the time she went into covid-19 isolation, she had run short on cash.